Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

El Nino impact: Ellenborough farmer Sophie Love calls for water restrictions

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
October 11 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellenborough farmer Sophie Love said she's been forced to take measures given the dry conditions on her property. Picture supplied by Sophie Love.
Ellenborough farmer Sophie Love said she's been forced to take measures given the dry conditions on her property. Picture supplied by Sophie Love.

An Ellenborough farmer has voiced her concerns over the lack of water restrictions however Port Macquarie-Hastings Council says the current supply is at an adequate level.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.