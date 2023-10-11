An Ellenborough farmer has voiced her concerns over the lack of water restrictions however Port Macquarie-Hastings Council says the current supply is at an adequate level.
Ellenborough resident Sophie Love recently wrote to the Port News about the issue.
Her property is on four kilometres of river frontage.
The Ellenborough River stopped flowing for the first time in settled history at the end of November, 2019.
However Ms Love said it is now far lower than the same time in 2019.
Rocks which are normally under the river's water level are now visible on her property.
Ms Love said she feels like the concerns of rural property owners aren't being taken seriously by people who live in metropolitan areas, as they can't see the situation first hand.
Her concerns come after incidents of animals getting stuck in mud in the search for water on farms.
NSW SES Port Macquarie Unit commander Michael Ward said volunteers were recently called out to two animal rescues within the same week.
Ms Love said she's been through tough times of digging the animals out of mud in 2019.
"It's hard and it's so heartbreaking," she said.
Ms Love said she can't afford to pay for water and is selling off her cattle as a result.
Express Water Trucks owner Andrew Keain has told the Port News there is huge demand for bulk water deliveries.
He's urging residents without access to town water to plan ahead.
Mr Keain said the wait time for water deliveries is now three weeks.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council utilities, planning and design group manager Cameron Hawkins said the combined levels of two major water storage facilities, the Cowarra and Port Macquarie dams, are central to planning for water restrictions.
"Our combined water storage levels are currently still sitting healthy at just above 95 per cent capacity, which is well above the 70 per cent level required to trigger level 1 water restrictions," he said.
Council also takes into consideration weather forecasts, as well as the flow and quality of the Hastings River when considering water restrictions.
"We are currently keeping a close eye on the short term outlook over summer and the longer term scenario that El Nino may bring," Mr Hawkins said.
In 2020 level four water restrictions were implemented by the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, due to the relentless 2019 drought conditions.
Mr Hawkins said since 2019 council has changed the way water is extracted from the river under Water Access Licenses.
"This has increased our water yield by over 30 per cent," he told the Port News in July.
Council has also invested $2.3 million to upgrade Port Macquarie's maxed out water and sewage network.
More information about simple water conservation techniques to keep the water in good supply can be viewed via council's website.
Council is also rolling out recycled water connections to homes in the area, commencing with Bonny Hills in November.
An information session about the plan is on Wednesday, October 18 from 6pm at Beaches at Bonny Hills.
