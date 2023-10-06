Warm and dry conditions are resulting in increased animal rescues across the Mid North Coast.
NSW SES Port Macquarie Unit commander Michael Ward said volunteers were recently called out to two animal rescues within the same week.
One farm was located near Kendall and the other at Nabiac.
Mr Ward said they are expecting to be called to more incidents in the near future, given the dry and warm weather conditions.
"We haven't had any rain in such a long time," he said.
Mr Ward said livestock often rely on dams for water to drink, but if the water level is down, they'll walk further in to source it.
"That's why they get stuck because they're in that slouchy mud, as opposed to the hard ground on the outside," he said.
In 2019 Ellenborough resident Sophie Love's cattle got stuck in the river due to the drought conditions.
Ms Love said she's been through tough times of digging the animals out of mud.
"It's hard and it's so heartbreaking," she said.
Ms Love said she can't afford to pay for water and is selling off her cattle as a result.
A spokesperson from Wauchope Vets said unfortunately livestock have limited pasture to feed on, due to the lack of rain and it's resulting in weak animals.
"Hence why they often get bogged, exhausted and [are] unable to get out of the muddy dams," the spokesperson said.
"Receding water levels [are] making it harder to get to water in the first place."
"Good feed and rain is what we all need."
Mr Ward said the rescue can take several hours and has to be done cautiously to prevent any potential injury to the animal.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.