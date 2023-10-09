Keep your eyes peeled for motorcyclists wearing high-visibility "Joe Rider" vests and you could win a prize.
It's all in the name of a road safety competition as part of Motorcycle Awareness Month.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council launched the Spot Joe Rider competition on Monday, October 9.
The competition aims to reduce the occurrence of SMIDSY (Sorry Mate, I Didn't See You) crashes, by encouraging all road users to look out for motorcyclists on local roads.
Volunteer motorcyclists wearing "Joe Rider" vests will be out and about on the roads from Monday, October 9 to Friday, October 13.
Drivers are asked to be on the lookout and remember where and when they saw "Joe."
To enter the competition, pull over to a safe spot or wait until you have arrived at your destination before completing the sighting form on the council's website.
Daily prize winners will receive a $50 voucher and one winner will score the grand prize of a $250 voucher at the end of the week.
Wes Trounce is among the Joe Rider volunteer motorcyclists.
Mr Trounce said the campaign is a great way to make people more aware of motorcycles on the roads.
"There definitely seems to be an issue with safety on the road with people not being aware of us [motorcyclists] being there," he said.
Mr Trounce hopes the motorcycle safety campaign will help to change that.
Wauchope motorcyclist Tony Haydon is another of the Joe Rider volunteers.
He said when you have been riding motorbikes for 30 or 40 years, you become accustomed to motorists not paying attention to motorcyclists.
"Port Macquarie can be quite a hazardous place to ride," Mr Haydon said.
He hopes the campaign will lift awareness among motorists about motorcycles, what to look out for and what to avoid.
Mayor Peta Pinson backed the campaign.
"Campaigns like this are so important, because within our circles of family and friends, I'm sure we all know a motorcyclist," she said.
"We want to make sure everyone gets home safely at the end of the day."
The campaign is run simultaneously alongside neighbouring councils and forms part of broader Motorcycle Safety Month initiatives throughout October.
Cr Pinson said this program is a great reminder to drivers and motorcyclists to be cautious when out on the roads.
"Motorcycle riders are more exposed than other vehicles," she said.
"If they are involved in a crash, they risk serious injury or death.
"While looking out for "Joe Rider", it is a great prompt to check mirrors and blind spots, scan the road especially at roundabouts and intersections, and take care when pulling out from the kerb or opening your car door when parked."
