Plans will be finalised for a new water treatment plant, larger water distribution system and a major upgrade of a sewage treatment plant in the Port Macquarie-Hastings.
The NSW Government and Port Macquarie-Hastings Council (PMHC) are investing $2.3 million for the project plans to be finalised.
There are eight wastewater treatment plants in the Port Macquarie-Hastings sewerage scheme.
The Port Macquarie wastewater treatment plant is currently working at or over its original design capacity.
There are plans for a new plant at Thrumster, west of Port Macquarie, which will ease the demands on the Port Macquarie plant and bring it under the original design capacity, however the commissioning of the Thrumster facility is at least five years away.
The Kew/Kendall wastewater treatment plan is at or over its original design treatment capacity, while the Wauchope plant is at or over its "biologic load" treatment capacity.
Minister for Water Rose Jackson said the $2.3 million in funding will enable council to complete the concept design, environmental assessments, and tender documentation for the Cowarra Water Treatment Plant, 15.5km Northern Arm Trunk Pipeline (south of Cowarra Dam) and Wauchope Sewage Treatment Plant upgrade.
"The Mid North Coast is one of the fastest growing regions in NSW and improving water and sewerage infrastructure is absolutely crucial to ensure these communities have access to necessary resources," she said.
"This is about helping council drive these projects forward so they can get shovels in the ground faster to provide safer, more reliable and resilient water and sewage infrastructure across the Port Macquarie-Hastings region."
The projects, once completed, would improve the water supply network for more than 101,000 people in Port Macquarie, Wauchope and Camden Haven and improve sewage services for nearly 14,000 residents in Wauchope and Beechwood.
In August last year, council moved to balance Port Macquarie's volume of sewage and wastewater with the ongoing demand for residential land. Council decided that investigations into increasing capacity at the area's treatment plants would run parallel to the preparation of land for new development.
PMHC Group Manager Utilities Planning and Design, Cameron Hawkins, said the Thrumster Wastewater Scheme and Cowarra Water Supply Scheme will help cater to the region's rapidly growing population, ensuring water security and providing stable wastewater infrastructure into the future.
"With both the existing Port Macquarie Wastewater Treatment Plant and water supply network at capacity we need to make significant investment in critical water and sewer infrastructure now, so that we are well prepared to service our region's future," he said.
"These schemes will provide servicing for over 7000 additional homes across the LGA and will also indirectly cater for an additional 3000 dwellings via in-fill development within Port Macquarie."
Port Macquarie-Hastings Mayor Peta Pinson welcomed the NSW Government's support which would help get the ball rolling on these plans.
"It is so encouraging to see these projects moving in the right direction because we need to plan for the future to ensure our water and wastewater infrastructure can keep pace with demand," she said.
"We are working proactively with the NSW Government to finish all the engineering, design and environmental groundwork that underpins these major projects, so we can deliver new infrastructure that will benefit the region for the next few decades."
The NSW Government's Safe and Secure Program is providing $450,000 for the Cowarra Water Treatment Plant and Northern Arm Trunk Pipeline design and investigations with $1.35 million from PMHC.
The program is also investing a further $125,000 to support the Wauchope Sewage Treatment Plant upgrade designs along with $375,000 from council.
