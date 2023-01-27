Boy & Bear, The Waifs, Busby Marou and Tullara have been announced as the headliners for the 2023 Ride the Soundwave music festival in Port Macquarie on January 29. Tickets are now on sale for this all-ages, dog-friendly event at Town Beach park. It's part of the broader Ride the Wave festival between April 28-30 which incorporates surf and skate competitions and a local vendors' market. The festival is run by local charity Make a Difference (MAD), which supports marginalised members of the Port Macquarie-Hastings region. Ride the Soundwave has moved from its original June spot to April to take advantage of the warmer weather.