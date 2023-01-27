From festivals to fundraisers and art to theatre, our what's on guide is an eclectic mix of community events around Port Macquarie and the Hastings Valley. We also have rolling guides to What's on around the Camden Haven and What's on around the Kempsey-Macleay. To share an upcoming event, go to the menu (the three horizontal lines) at the top left of this page. Select "Community", then "Send us your News". Or follow this link.
Port Macquarie will host some of the region's finest deep and tech house DJs under the banner of "Mi Casa Su Casa" (my house is your house) on Saturday January 28. The festival at Town Beach will run from 12pm to 10pm and is for over-18s only. The line-up includes Barbuto, Nick Reverse, Ma Tijo, Gez, Si Clone, Real Flavour, Amplidyne, Get Funked, AGI and The IBex Switch.
Come to the EaTs Food Festival on the January 28 at Port Macquarie racecourse. There'll be food trucks and market stall music fun for the kids. Bring a blanket and enjoy food from our region. Our region's best food vendors will be there, so don't miss out. There will be something for everyone to enjoy. Locals are encouraged to donate a gold coin when attending the festival, which will be donated to Bravehearts Mid North Coast.
The Regional Creative Showcase celebrates the diversity and vibrancy of local art and design students in Year 12 and at TAFE. The exhibition includes a broad range of approaches and expressive forms including Cultural Arts, Design, Digital, Fashion, Textiles and Visual Arts. The exhibition is free and runs until January 29.
The much-loved Seniors Comedy Show, which is part of the annual NSW Seniors Festival, is coming to Port Macquarie for the first time. It will be held on Friday, February 10, at The Glasshouse. The show will see the likes of Vince Sorrenti, Sam McCool and Clint Paddison perform. Tickets can be booked now at The Glasshouse (maximum 4 per booking).
Boy & Bear, The Waifs, Busby Marou and Tullara have been announced as the headliners for the 2023 Ride the Soundwave music festival in Port Macquarie on January 29. Tickets are now on sale for this all-ages, dog-friendly event at Town Beach park. It's part of the broader Ride the Wave festival between April 28-30 which incorporates surf and skate competitions and a local vendors' market. The festival is run by local charity Make a Difference (MAD), which supports marginalised members of the Port Macquarie-Hastings region. Ride the Soundwave has moved from its original June spot to April to take advantage of the warmer weather.
There are plenty of local markets on the Mid North Coast. Just go to these online guides for the latest venues and dates.
The latest exhibition at Port Macquarie Museum is Old Books New Looks. This digital exhibit is a reimagining of Annabella Boswell's archives by artist Mic Rees. Mic was drawn to Annabella's beautiful drawings, sketches and watercolour paintings and chose seven artworks to retell in animation. The project is part of Museums & Galleries of NSW's Let's Get Digital initiative.
Families wanting to get out in nature should consider the activities the Mid North Coast's state forests have to offer. Guulabaa - Place of Koala - in Cowarra State Forest, incorporates the Wildnets Adventure Park. There are also visitor and camping areas in Swans Crossing, Coopernook HQ and Cobrabald. For more information, visit forestrycorporation.com.au
