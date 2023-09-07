Port Macquarie News
Bulk water delivery demand surges in the Hastings and Camden Haven

Lisa Tisdell
Lisa Tisdell
Updated September 8 2023 - 8:44am, first published 4:00am
Express Water Trucks owner Andrew Keain says there is huge demand for bulk water deliveries. Picture, supplied
Express Water Trucks owner Andrew Keain says there is huge demand for bulk water deliveries. Picture, supplied

The dry spell has led to soaring demand for bulk water delivery from households reliant on tank water.

