The dry spell has led to soaring demand for bulk water delivery from households reliant on tank water.
Express Water Trucks owner Andrew Keain encourages residents without access to town water to plan ahead to ensure they have enough tank water with dry conditions tipped to continue.
Mr Keain is working at full capacity to meet water delivery demand.
"These are drought-like conditions and there is a huge demand," he said.
The business delivers water across the local government area.
North Shore resident Kingsley Searle has booked in a water delivery as the household's water tank has dropped to 10 per cent capacity.
The household of four adults also has access to a groundwater system, which takes the pressure off the tank water supply.
The tank's water level is running low during the dry spell, despite being water conscious.
Water remains a precious resource.
"Any residents on tank water are always conscious about water use," Mr Searle said.
Mid North Coast Water Tankers owner/director Bev Mulcahy said demand for water delivery was similar to that experienced during the last drought.
She urges residents to check their water tanks.
"There are so many people that ring up when they have run out of water," Mrs Mulcahy said.
The Port Macquarie-based business delivers to properties from Cooperabung to Rollands Plains, Bellangry, Lorne and the North Shore.
Mrs Mulcahy expects a long, dry and hot summer ahead.
The Bureau of Meteorology has yet to declare an El Nino event but it has issued an alert. El Nino development is likely during spring.
During El Nino, there is a higher chance of drier weather in eastern Australia and it's more likely to be warmer than usual for the southern two-thirds of Australia.
Only 96.2mm of rain was recorded in Port Macquarie across June, July and August.
The Bureau of Meteorology says for September to November, below median rainfall is likely to very likely (60 per cent to greater than 80 per cent chance) for most of Australia.
