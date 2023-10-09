Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Construction on the Port Macquarie Breakwall project will not commence until March 2024

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
October 10 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The breakwall project might not be completed until 2025. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
The breakwall project might not be completed until 2025. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

The upgrade of the Port Macquarie Breakwall project is facing a further delay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.