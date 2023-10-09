The upgrade of the Port Macquarie Breakwall project is facing a further delay.
Transport for NSW (TfNSW) has confirmed work on the breakwall will now not start until after March 1, 2024.
Construction was originally scheduled to begin following the May 2023 Ironman event, but after an unsuccessful tender process earlier this year, TfNSW then underwent a redesign of the project.
Breakwall HQ cafe owner Bec Howard said the uncertainty of when the work is going to be completed is "stressful".
"We haven't had any contact from TfNSW and we're not sure about what the delay in construction will mean for us," she said.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has extended the lease on the popular beachside cafe until May next year.
"I'm just going week-to-week at the moment because we don't know what's happening and when the work is going to be completed.
A spokesperson from TfNSW said they have been engaging with community groups and businesses in Port Macquarie throughout August and September.
"There have been lots of conversations about how we can minimise the impact of this work on residents, businesses and others who utilise the breakwall," they said.
The project will now go back out to tender in November, with work not starting until March next year to ensure the summer holiday tourist season is not affected.
"We will also pause work over the Easter long weekend and April school holidays to ease the economic impact to tourism operators," a TfNSW spokesperson said.
TfNSW also confirmed they are currently trying to negotiate additional access points to the site, which would reduce the duration required for the repair work.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council ruled out Town Green east and Hay Street as a secondary access point to the site at council's September Ordinary Council Meeting.
If the project is not complete by December 2024, TfNSW will close down the site for the Christmas school holidays, with work to recommence in February 2025.
TfNSW said they are "continuing to reach out to businesses and stakeholders in the area to discuss the work".
The Port Macquarie News has sought updated redesign images from TfNSW.
Businesses and stakeholders who have any concerns or questions about the breakwall project are encouraged to contact TfNSW by emailing portmacquariebreakwall@transport.nsw.gov.au.
