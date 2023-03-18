The early voting period has opened across New South Wales with residents in the Port Macquarie and Oxley electorates heading to the polls to fill their ballot card.
Early voting will be available from today (Saturday March 18) until Friday March 24 before election day.
Paul Isaac arrived at the Grace Church early voting centre this morning to place his vote.
Mr Isaac tries to be an early voter every year to avoid the rush of election day.
"I just can't be bothered lining up but I just lined up then," he said.
Residents hoping to miss queues haven't been successful with lines forming at many of the early voting centres for the Port Macquarie and Oxley electorates.
Lake Cathie resident Keith Woods was also one of Port Macquarie residents hitting the voting booths this morning.
Mr Woods said that he was placing an early vote because of a trip.
"I'm going away on Monday for a fortnight and I won't be here for the following Saturday," he said.
As a Lake Cathie resident, early voting is the most efficient way for Mr Woods to fill out his ballot card.
"You get in early and you don't have the hassle of lining up on [election day]," he said.
"We've got to go either here or Bonny Hills and that doesn't open until next week."
A voting centre is available at the Lake Cathie Community Hall but that won't be open until election day.
For most residents, it's an otherwise normal day.
Mr Woods said he arrived early this morning to the voting booth so he could play lawn bowls after placing his ballot card.
"Get it over and done with," he said.
Three of the four early voting centres are open this week in the Port Macquarie electorate, with the early voting centre at the Port Macquarie CWA Hall opening on Monday March 20.
Port Macquarie residents will be choosing from eight candidates vying for the seat in this year's election.
In ballot paper order, the candidates are Silvia Mogorovich (Informed Medical Options Party IMOP), Stuart Watson (The Greens), Leslie Williams (Liberal), Keith McMullen (Labor), Vivian McMahon (Legalise Cannabis Party), Peta Pinson (The Nationals), Edward Coleman (Sustainable Australia Party - Stop Overdevelopment/Corruption) and Benjamin Read (Liberal Democrats).
All five of the Oxley early voting centres are open from today (Saturday March 18).
Oxley residents have seven candidates to choose from when they place their vote.
They are, in ballot order Dominic King (The Greens), Bianca Drain (Sustainable Australia Party- Stop Overdevelopment/corruption), Megan Mathew (Legalise Cannabis Party), Gregory Vigors (Labor), Joshua Fairhall (Independent), Troy Irwin (Independent) and Michael Kemp (The Nationals).
