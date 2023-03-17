Port Macquarie News
Mid North Coast MP Stephen Bromhead remembered following death from mesothelioma

Updated March 17 2023 - 11:19am, first published 11:05am
Myall Lakes MP Stephen Bromhead is being remembered as a staunch advocate for his seat's health system, and as a rugby union fanatic who played a key role in the growth of rugby union on the Mid North Coast.

