Myall Lakes MP Stephen Bromhead is being remembered as a staunch advocate for his seat's health system, and as a rugby union fanatic who played a key role in the growth of rugby union on the Mid North Coast.
Mr Bromhead, whose electorate adjoins both the seats of Port Macquarie and Oxley, died on Thursday, March 16, following a battle with mesothelioma.
The 65-year-old National Party stalwart had been elected to the seat for three terms.
NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole confirmed Mr Bromhead's passing on Friday, March 17, paying tribute to the long-time Myall Lakes MP and describing him as one of the area's most passionate advocates.
"On behalf of the NSW Nationals, I send my deepest sympathies to Stephen's wife Sue and his family. Thank you for sharing him with us for so many years," Mr Toole said.
Mr Bromhead announced his retirement from state politics last August and delivered his valedictory speech in the NSW Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
It was an emotional moment for Mr Bromhead as he announced his retirement was due to being diagnosed with mesothelioma.
"I leave after 12 years not because I wanted to. I don't want anyone to think that this was a case of someone who's tired and doesn't want to be a local member and is giving up," Mr Bromhead told parliament.
"It is with regret that I do retire, but it's been a great 12 years."
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet extended his condolences to the family on behalf of the NSW Government and the people of NSW.
"Stephen's passing comes just 10 days before what would have been the 12-year anniversary of his election as the Member for Myall Lakes."
The State Electoral District of Myall Lakes has been held by The Nationals since its creation in 1988.
"Given his early career in health, it is fitting that Stephen's great legacy can be seen in the major upgrades to health facilities he delivered for his community, among many other important achievements," the premier said.
"Stephen was a highly respected and valued member of parliament. In the party-room and in the chamber, he always brought colour and life
"While he was naturally a warm and welcoming person, as the Nationals' Whip, Stephen made good use of the fearsome tenacity learned in his former career as a detective."
Mr Perrottet said when Mr Bromhead first shared the news of his diagnosis, it came as a huge shock to all..
"Stephen's grace and strength over the past year has been an inspiration to so many."
Stephen Bromhead was a registered nurse (1974-1979), and served with the NSW Police as a general duties officer and later a detective (1979-1991, including 10 years in Taree). He later because a solicitor and barrister.
Mr Bromhead also served as a councillor of Greater Taree City Council and was a member of several committees.
He was a keen rugby player, joining the Old Bar Clams soon after arriving in Taree.
After retiring as a player, he became involved in administration as president of the Clams, the Mid North Coast Zone and later the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins Rugby Club.
Mr Bromhead helped lead the push for the formation of the Lower North Coast competition that kicked off in 2008.
He was president of the NSW Parliamentary Friends of Rugby Union Group.
Other roles included chairman Manning Tourism Board, chairman Taree Aquatic Festival, president Forster Chamber of Commerce, trustee Taree Racecourse Trust, secretary Combined Manning Valley Race Club Building Committee ($2.5 million project), president Old Bar Clams Rugby Union Club, president Mid North Coast Rugby Union Zone, delegate Country Rugby Union, president Forster Tuncurry Rugby Club, chairman Mid North Coast Judiciary Appeal, president of the NSW Parliamentary Friends of Rugby Union Group.
IN OTHER NEWS:
.
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.