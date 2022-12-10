Port Macquarie News

Mayor Peta Pinson preselected as Nationals candidate for the seat of Port Macquarie

Updated December 10 2022 - 4:41pm, first published 4:18pm
Port Macquarie-Hastings mayor and Nationals candidate for the seat of Port Macquarie Peta Pinson with Deputy Premier of NSW Paul Toole. Picture by Mardi Borg

The NSW Nationals have preselected current mayor of Port Macquarie-Hastings Council Peta Pinson as their candidate for the Mid North Coast seat of Port Macquarie at the 2023 state election.

