Campaign launch supporters have quizzed Labor representatives about issues from climate change to Lake Cathie waterway health, the teacher shortage and housing.
NSW Labor candidate for Port Macquarie Keith McMullen launched his campaign at Port Macquarie Surf Life Saving Club, with support from Member for Newcastle Tim Crakanthorp, on Tuesday, January 24.
They addressed supporters and answered questions from the floor.
Mr McMullen said he was standing as the Labor candidate for Port Macquarie because he believed in NSW Labor leader Chris Minns and the party's policies.
It comes after Mr McMullen contested the seat of Cowper as the Labor candidate in the 2022 federal election.
That experience, he said, helps greatly when it comes to the state election campaign.
"It helped me to clarify my thinking in terms of how political policy can be worked out on the ground practically and it has helped me to be aware of what is actually needed from a government point of view," Mr McMullen said.
Voters will go the polls in the NSW election on March 25, 2023.
The race for the seat of Port Macquarie is taking shape with three confirmed candidates so far.
They are incumbent Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams (NSW Liberal Party), mayor Peta Pinson (NSW Nationals) and Keith McMullen (NSW Labor Party).
Nominations close on March 8.
Mr McMullen cited the main issues facing the electorate as health, education, homelessness, secure work and wages, Port Macquarie breakwall upgrade, proper management of growth and proper management of the environment, particularly koala habitat.
"The thrilling thing about this election for me as the Labor candidate for Port Macquarie is a lot of the [Labor] policies dovetail perfectly with what is needed here in Port Macquarie," he said.
Mr Crakanthorp acknowledged Mr McMullen's grassroots involvement with Port Macquarie and his commitment to social justice and equity.
"'Keith knows his community inside and out and would be a fantastic advocate for the people of Port Macquarie," he said.
The campaign launch also recognised a shared piece of Port Macquarie history.
Mr McMullen's grandfather Harry McLaren invented the world's first surf ski.
Mr Crakanthorp's great-great-uncle Dr Saxon Crakanthorp took the the design to Sydney where it spread across state's beaches and around the world.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.