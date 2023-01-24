Port Macquarie News

Labor candidate for Port Macquarie Keith McMullen's campaign launched ahead of 2023 NSW election

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated January 25 2023 - 12:15am, first published January 24 2023 - 6:00pm
Keith McMullen is contesting the seat of Port Macquarie as the NSW Labor candidate in the March election. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Campaign launch supporters have quizzed Labor representatives about issues from climate change to Lake Cathie waterway health, the teacher shortage and housing.

