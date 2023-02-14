The Greens candidate for Port Macquarie has a longstanding commitment to acting on climate change to protect the environment.
Stuart Watson is contesting the seat of Port Macquarie for The Greens at the March 2023 state election.
"Climate change is the existential crisis that humanity is facing," he said.
"If you follow the science, we need to wean ourselves off fossil fuels, which have given us a lifestyle and an affluence never repeated in history, so it's a difficult process but we need to adhere to the science, and it is the policies of The Greens that do that."
Mr Watson, a Port Macquarie resident, is a renewable energy consultant.
He raised his family in the Hastings, has a track record of community group involvement and has seen the area grow.
Mr Watson stood on The Greens ticket for Port Macquarie-Hastings Council in 2021 and was the party's Lyne candidate at the 2019 federal election.
Cost of living, access to health care, transport, cost of housing and action on climate change are the main issues facing the Port Macquarie electorate, Mr Watson says.
He said the party had clear, stated policies that came from grassroots and followed the science.
"With the Greens' influence in the Senate and possibly Greens with the balance of power in an upcoming state government, we could enact proposals such as the Great Koala National Park, such as ending native forest logging, and such as a fair transition for forestry workers and energy workers," Mr Watson said.
Mr Watson said he was keen to hear from the constituents, to listen and act on their behalf for the future of the Port Macquarie electorate.
There are four confirmed candidates to date contesting the seat of Port Macquarie.
They are incumbent Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams (NSW Liberal Party), mayor Peta Pinson (NSW Nationals), Keith McMullen (NSW Labor Party) and Stuart Watson (Greens NSW).
Voters will go the polls in the NSW election on March 25, 2023.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.