The NSW Liberals have officially endorsed incumbent Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams as their candidate for the upcoming state election.
Mrs Williams was confirmed on Sunday, December 11, a day after the National Party preselected Port Macquarie-Hastings Mayor Peta Pinson to run against her in the March 25 poll.
It sets up a complex and potentially bitter contest between the coalition partners.
In a written statement to media, Mrs Williams said: "after almost 12 years in parliament I am still energised by our wonderful community, and am committed to spending every single day serving their needs.
"There is always more to do and that's why I'm committed to further multi-million dollar upgrades to the hospital, major improvements to the Oxley Highway between Wrights Road and Lake Road, as well as the completion of the new police station and the PCYC for Port Macquarie."
The Liberal and National parties have previously agreed not to engage in three-cornered contests, but the results of the Victorian election and anger over Premier Dominic Perrottet's flood response, have left their election agreement looking shaky.
Mrs Williams was originally elected to the seat as a National Party MP but switched to the Liberals over former leader John Barilaro's koala policy.
"Okay, so we are a coalition. We know we will be talking to our Liberal partners," Nationals Leader Paul Toole told the Port News. "But at the end of the day, this is a National Party seat,"
Cr Pinson chose the Save our Breakwall rally at Town Beach on December 10, to confirm she was challenging Mrs Williams.
Mr Toole attended the rally in support. As did Transport and Roads Minister Sam Farraway, Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan and fellow councillors Adam Roberts, Danielle Maltman and Josh Slade.
Organisers and supporters of the Save Our Breakwall movement cheered and clapped as she promised to take their concerns about the planned upgrade to "Macquarie Street".
"What I've got here is a candidate who would be an absolute local champion, who would be a fighter for this region; someone who actually stands up for the things that matter," Mr Toole said.
"And you couldn't find a higher calibre candidate."
Mr Toole, who regularly visits Port Macquarie on family holidays, said he'd be talking to Transport for NSW when "doors opened" on Monday, December 12.
Despite tenders being called and a site inspection planned for Tuesday December 13, he does not believe the project is "beyond the point of no return".
"I think we need to go and actually ask Transport to have a look at all the options being considered," he said.
"They'll hear from me about the concerns that have been voiced here by the community. And I thank Peta Pinson for inviting me here to ensure that I heard them."
