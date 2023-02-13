The Port Macquarie Southern Breakwall requires targeted repairs but its condition doesn't warrant a major upgrade, a coastal engineer says.
Angus Gordon, a coastal engineer with 53 years' experience, assessed the breakwall for the Save Our Breakwall campaign.
Mr Gordon formed the view that the breakwall is in reasonable condition.
"I believe that there are repairs that are required, and in my report, I have targeted the areas where I believe the repairs are required," he said.
"I am not of the view that the breakwater is in a condition where it needs a major upgrade."
Mr Gordon said the Port Macquarie Southern Breakwall was in a better condition than a lot of other breakwall structures.
He undertook an on-site visual inspection of the Port Macquarie Southern Breakwall across three days.
Mr Gordon walked the breakwall on several occasions and inspected the structure. He used a distance wheel and dictaphone as part of the assessment process.
Completing a report is the next step.
"I am hoping the value [of my assessment] will be that Transport for NSW will recognise the breakwater can be repaired and it doesn't need to be upgraded, and by using targeted repairs you don't really need to disturb the surrounding area to anything like the same degree [as a major upgrade]," Mr Gordon said.
Mr Gordon also examined reports by Manly Hydraulics Laboratory and Royal Haskoning DHV.
The coastal engineer has worked on projects in all states of Australia and also has experience in Brunei, Dubai, Kuwait, Hong Kong, Indonesia and New Zealand.
His breakwall report will be publicly available.
The organiser of the Save Our Breakwall group, Damian King, said hopefully people looked at the report and reflected on what was best, not only for the breakwall, but the community.
The Save Our Breakwall group raised $8000 for Mr Gordon to undertake the on-site breakwall survey.
Mr Gordon said it didn't matter who paid him, he was not a hired gun.
The Save Our Breakwall campaign is in response to a $5 million state government project to rebuild 600 metres of the breakwall, undertake maintenance to the breakwall head and install a five metre-wide path.
Mr King said the group would be happy with a widened footpath on the existing structure.
Transport for NSW describes the Port Macquarie Southern Breakwall upgrade as critical maintenance work.
A November 2022 submissions report said Transport for NSW's primary objective was to carry out the necessary corrective maintenance, repair damage sustained over years of exposure to the water flows, upgrade the structure to contemporary design standards and industry best practice, and extend the life of the breakwall.
Tenders for the construction work closed on February 1.
Deputy Premier Paul Toole has confirmed that the planned upgrade must first pass an internal engineering review before contracts can be awarded.
Transport for NSW says the internal review is an "entirely normal process" and that the upgrade will still go ahead.
