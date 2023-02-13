A Port Macquarie Astronomical Association spokesperson says work on the new Astronomy and Science Centre (ASC) is set to start soon.
The association has moved its open nights to the CWA from the Port Macquarie Astronomical Observatory.
The ASC will replace the Port Macquarie Astronomical Observatory, which is over 60-years-old.
The ASC Town Beach development at Rotary Park was originally due to be built by July, 2023.
A Port Macquarie Astronomical Association spokesperson said the tenders for the project still need to be awarded.
The redevelopment of the site overlooking Town Beach was made possible through a $4.86 million Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund, jointly funded by the state and federal governments.
The state-of-the-art facility includes the observatory dome and telescopes with an exhibition and education space, auditorium and the potential for a planetarium.
The project has been in the making for decades, but original design plans have been modified due to financial constraints.
"We had to settle on a more modest plan," Port Macquarie Astronomical Association president Robert Brangwin said.
The development application was approved at the March, 2020 Port Macquarie-Hastings Council meeting.
Mr Brangwin said he's excited about all aspects of the new ASC.
"It will be a better facility, and it will be much more comfortable for all our visitors," he said
The association also hopes to purchase a new telescope, but that is dependent on funding.
Mr Brangwin said the potential opportunities for the role of the new centre are endless.
He said it's set to benefit the area through many different areas including culture, education and tourism.
The new centre will look to establish working relationships with national science facilities, including Questacon in Canberra.
The Port Macquarie Astronomical Observatory is located in Rotary Park near Town Beach and was built in 1961.
Mr Brangwin said the Port Macquarie Observatory has a rich history and was established thanks to some passionate space enthusiasts.
"A lot of stars lined up to ensure it could be located where it is," he said.
The Port Macquarie News reported on the opening of the Observatory in an article published on March 22, 1962.
"Last week for the first time, members of the Port Macquarie Astronomical Association held their regular monthly meeting in the new Observatory at Rotary Park.
"Though not yet complete, the Observatory is becoming known as a splendid project conceived and constructed by the Rotary Club and Mr Albert York."
Albert York was a retired master builder and architect.
After speaking to councillors and Rotarians, Mr York received approval to design the Observatory to house a telescope gifted by the old Hastings District Hospital.
The telescope was a gift to the hospital from Bob Stanfield, a publican at Port Macquarie Royal Hotel, to be used for viewing ships at sea from the hospital in the late 1950s.
John Hodge is a life member of the Port Macquarie Astronomical Association.
He joined the association in 1962 after moving to the area from Newcastle to teach at Wauchope High School.
Mr Hodge was a mathematics teacher but has always been passionate about space.
"I was most interested in astronomy, looking up the planets and the star clusters," he said.
Mr Hodge helped to man the five-inch telescope at the Observatory and took part in public talks.
The annex was added to the Observatory to make it a bigger space, due to the popularity of the public talks.
Mr Hodge was part of the association for 15 years before he had to relocate for his career.
Mr Hodge said the Observatory became such an iconic part of the town.
"It will be a shame to see that go because it's such an icon in the park," he said.
However, he said the new centre will be bigger and better, as it will be able to hold more people for education on science and astronomy.
The Port Macquarie Astronomical Association hosts open nights on Friday night and Sunday nights at the Country Women's Association (CWA) in Port Macquarie.
The event starts at 7:30PM and doors open at 7.15PM
For more information, visit www.portastronomy.com.au
