From Coffs City United to Port Saints: Luca Paolacci to coach local team

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated April 2 2024 - 1:59pm, first published April 1 2024 - 2:00pm
Luca Paolacci will be coaching the first graded team at Port Saints for the 2024 Zone Premier League season. Picture by Emily Walker
Luca Paolacci will be coaching the first graded team at Port Saints for the 2024 Zone Premier League season. Picture by Emily Walker

Former Coffs City United coach Luca Paolacci has overseen two premierships wins as the reserve coach and oversaw a successful season as senior coach last year.

