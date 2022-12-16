DECEMBER 23 is the deadline for clubs to nominate for Football Mid North Coast's revamped Zone Premier League (ZPL) to start next year.
The ZPL will replace the Coastal Premier League, which was scrapped following the withdrawal of clubs from North Coast Football.
Football Mid North Coast general manager Bruce Potter confirmed the plan is for a two grade zone league.
He expects the zone's former CPL representatives, Taree, Port United, Port Saints, Macleay Valley and Kempsey Saints would nominate for the ZPL.
Camden Haven has also been touted as a strong possibility. The Redbacks have dominated the Northern League competition in recent seasons.
Taree FC president Shannon Hall told the Times last week he expects the Wildcats would seek a spot in the competition.
"Taree has always been an important part of our competition,'' Mr Potter said.
"It's a major centre and an important club in its own right. They're a natural part of any of our higher level zone competitions that we run.''
The Forster-Tuncurry-based Southern United was formed to play in the CPL and was admitted this year.
However, the club has successfully gained admission into a Newcastle division.
Two Forster-Tuncurry clubs, Tuncurry-Forster and Wallis Lake previously played in the FMNC Premier League.
Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher last week told the Times he expects the Great Lakes area would be represented in next season's ZPL.
He remains confident that there are sufficient players in the Great Lakes area to support the Ospreys along with two clubs in the Zone Premier League.
He also said the zone might consider an application from a one grade club from either the northern or southern leagues.
However, Mr Potter said at this stage the zone is confident of a two grade premier league.
"Obviously the preference is for first and reserve grade,'' Mr Potter said.
"We have see if we have the numbers to make that viable. If the numbers aren't there we'd probably have to look for a single team premier league.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
