Port Macquarie News

'Not viable': Coastal Premier League canned after northern clubs fail to nominate

By Mick McDonald and Sue Stephenson
Updated December 3 2022 - 2:15am, first published December 2 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port United and the Taree Wildcats in this year's Coastal Premier League

5PM: DECEMBER 2

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.