In this week's wrap of weekend footy; Port United secure a home grand final in the Zone Premier League, while Group 3 Rugby League teams lock in the remaining grand final fixtures.
Port United will host the Zone Premier League grand final after narrowly defeating the Macleay Valley Rangers 1-0 in a tightly contested semi-final.
In a high energy game, strong defence in the first half left the score 0-all at halftime.
Port United coach Brett Swain said a failure to execute in the first half kept the Rangers in the contest and once they scored the first goal they grew in confidence.
"We created quite a few chances and just didn't finish them [in the first half]," he said. "Defensively, [the Rangers] were doing their job, and it was a bit of a grind."
After United gained strong momentum early in the second half, a quick manoeuvre from Lachlan Paynting to Josh Snowden secured Port United the first goal of the game.
"It came off the back of a bit of persistence from us," Swain said. "There was a bit of relief when we got that goal.
"Overall, it was a fantastic effort by the whole squad."
Swain said the extra week was "crucial" for the team's chances at premiership success.
"To be able to have a week off at the end of the season is pretty crucial," he said. "It gives the players a bit of a rest and time to freshen up."
Meanwhile, the Port Saints are now out of the competition after falling short of victory against Kempsey Saints.
It was a game of missed opportunities for Port United, who only conceded the one goal late in the second half after a brief lapse in concentration.
"I think in the second half we had the majority of the chances, but if you don't score those goals it will come back to bite you," Port Saints coach Ben Davis said.
"If you don't get those chances and you let a goal like that in, it will cost you.
"We had our chances to win the game, but you have to score goals to win. It's as simple as that."
Davis said he was disappointed that the team's season was cut short as he
"I expected that we would've gotten further than where we did, but when it comes to semi-final football... [if] you don't have a full strength side, it always makes it a bit of a struggle," he said.
The Macleay Valley Rangers will battle it out with the Kempsey Saints on Saturday, September 16, for the remaining grand final spot.
Five clubs will be represented on Group 3 Rugby League grand final day on Saturday at the Port Macquarie Regional Stadium.
Port Macquarie (first grade, under 18s), Port City (reserve grade, under 18s, women's league tag), Old Bar (first grade) and Taree City (women's league tag) will all be involved.
This will also be the first time the grand finals have been played at the Port Stadium since 2018. The 2019 games were at Wauchope while Old Bar hosted last year's fixtures. There was no competition in 2020 due to the pandemic and the 2021 season was cut short when the state went into lockdown.
Old Bar will be playing a second successive grand final. The Pirates were beaten 20-12 in last year's game at Old Bar. Old Bar hasn't won a first grade premiership since 1999.
Port Macquarie's last premiership was in 2018 when the Sharks accounted for Port City 18-10. The Sharks downed Old Bar 24-10 in the major semi-final at Old Bar on Sunday, September 3.
Old Bar defeated Macleay Valley 34-24 in the final at Old Bar last Sunday.
The games will start at 10.30 with the league tag clash between Taree City and Port City. Under 18s (Port Sharks-Port City) will be underway from noon with the grand final (Port City-Macleay Valley) kicking off at 1.30. The first grade is timed to start at 3.15.
