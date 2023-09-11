Port Macquarie News
Port United to host Zone Premier League grand final after defeating Macleay Valley Rangers

By Mardi Borg and Mick McDonald
Updated September 12 2023 - 8:35am, first published September 11 2023 - 3:00pm
In this week's wrap of weekend footy; Port United secure a home grand final in the Zone Premier League, while Group 3 Rugby League teams lock in the remaining grand final fixtures.

