Port United has secured victory against the Port Saints after a strong second half pushed the team to 2-1 victory over the weekend.
The Saints came in strong against the home team with Richard Manning scoring the first goal of the game.
After a 0-1 halftime score, United found a second wind when Dylan Murphy scored what coach Brett Swain described as the "goal of the season".
"That was pretty good," he said.
"He came in from the corner.. the ball flew outside the 18-yard box and hit it on from out there and put it in the top corner."
Approximately 10 minutes after Murphy's goal, Mason Swain came in with the winning goal for Port United.
Port Saints coach Ben Davis said his team started really well but dropped off a little bit in the second half.
"A few calls didn't go our way," Davis said.
"And that's how teams get back into it- they just keep up the momentum.
"They got the momentum, they got the calls...and that's just the way the game goes."
Despite the loss to United, the Port Saints are currently in the top three of the Zone Premier League ladder
"We just try to worry about ourselves," Davis said.
"They're all different teams but we want to play the way we want to play."
The team has a bye this weekend while Port United prepares to take on the Kempsey Saints.
Player Ben Oakes will be missing the match after receiving his fifth yellow card on Saturday but Swain is staying quietly confident.
"Hopefully a few other guys will come back from injury and we'll keep on ticking boxes throughout the year," he said.
Port United currently is the team to beat in the Zone Premier League with both first and reserve grade sitting at the top of the ladder.
Swain said it's a matter of trying to stay injury free as much as they can and keep playing the football they've been playing.
"Like I say to the guys, let's not get ahead of ourselves," he said.
"They're playing well, they're training hard and the attitude is good."
