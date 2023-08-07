Port Macquarie News
Port United defeats Port Saints Zone Premier League

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated August 8 2023 - 8:51am, first published 8:00am
Port United's Lachlan Paynting battles it out for the ball against the Port Saints. Picture by Emily Walker
Port United has secured victory against the Port Saints after a strong second half pushed the team to 2-1 victory over the weekend.

