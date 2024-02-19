Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Strong signs for Dolphins after dominant inaugural Senior Seaside Classic

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
February 20 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
American import Keondre Jackson works hard defensively for the Port Macquarie Dolphins. Picture by Emily Walker
American import Keondre Jackson works hard defensively for the Port Macquarie Dolphins. Picture by Emily Walker

The Port Macquarie Dolphins have showcased their prowess at the inaugural Senior Seaside Classic, clinching the grand final honours.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.