Teams hit the court for inaugural Senior Seaside Classic

The Port Macquarie Basketball Association's Senior Seaside Classic saw teams battle it out on the court for the inaugural tournament.
The association's Junior Seaside Classic tournament annually attracts junior basketball players with 2023 event one of the biggest Seaside carnivals in the last decade.
For the inaugural Senior's tournament, teams from locations including Port Macquarie, Tamworth and Brisbane took to the indoor stadium to compete.
Running over two days (Saturday February 17 and Sunday February 18) the tournament includes a Premier League Division, Youth League Division as well as a social B, C and Veterans competition.
The competition is a change for visiting teams as well as the Port Macquarie Dolphins to play some preseason warmup before participating in the various Senior BNSW competitions later this year.
