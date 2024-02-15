American import to spearhead women's return to state league basketball

American import Nyra Williams will lead Port Macquarie Dolphins into clear water when they return to the Waratah State League women's basketball competition.
For the first time in more than a decade, the club will field a women's team in the state league. It doubles as a new beginning for the Dolphins who have also never had an American import join the women's side before.
Coach Mark Champion said the comeback follows a huge spike in player numbers, with the Dolphins working to develop a competitive squad.
"When I first moved to Port Macquarie over a decade ago, we had a men's and women's team in the league, and it was a real shame to see the decline in women's basketball over time," he said.
"We have been trying for a few years to get a women's side together, but it's much easier to keep a program going than it is to start one.
"We needed to get the right mix of players available to field a quality side that's going to be competitive.
"Thankfully, I think we've got that now."
While Champion hasn't set any lofty goals for the club's first senior season back, there are still some expectations.
"I think we're going to be a fast-paced team, and we're going to have a lot of energy," he said. "As far as how well they will do, it really depends on how good the competition is this year.
"Until we have some opportunities to test ourselves, it will be really hard to know where we are at right now.
"I think the most important thing is about how they play. If they play the Port Macquarie style of basketball, we have a shot at going all the way."
The side will be boosted by Williams, a 5'5 guard who hails from Hampton, Virginia.
Williams has extensive experience in college basketball with Virginia Commonwealth University. In her senior year, she was the only player to start all 34 games.
Since college, she's played in Europe and continued her studies while taking on coaching roles.
Champion said Williams will be a valuable strength to the side this season.
"It makes a huge difference to have an American import on board," he said. "She has a lot of experience which is something the team will really appreciate on the court.
"Not only that, but the way she plays will be very valuable."
Williams said she was excited to be part of the women's basketball revival.
"I am excited for the opportunity to work with the younger girls on the team and to keep basketball growing in Port Macquarie," she said.
"I think it's good for the younger girls to see the senior players competing and working hard, so hopefully when they get older they can follow in their footsteps."
Williams said she hopes to take on a leadership role in the team this season.
"I have been competing at high levels in different competitions, so I want to put my knowledge and experience to use in the team," she said. "I have high expectations for this season, we are here to win.
"In saying that, we are still new and getting to know each other, but we're putting in the work and effort, and I think we will have a great season."
