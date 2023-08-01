The Port Macquarie Dolphins have retained the top spot on the Spalding Waratah Men's League basketball ladder after two wins over the weekend.
A nail-biting top of the table clash between the Dolphins and the Hills Hornets on Saturday, July 29 at Port Macquarie saw the score stay neck and neck for most of the game.
Coach Nick Prior said while a "win is a win", the team weren't at their best on Saturday night.
"It wasn't our best game," he said. "The game in my opinion didn't live up to the top of the table clash."
Prior said he believes the mental struggle of having a long season and knowing their top spot was secured is what he believes contributed to the team not playing at their best.
"We didn't take charge of the game like we should have," he said.
"It wasn't until the last five minutes when the game was on the line that we made some shots and made stops on defence."
The Dolphins brought home the win over the Hornets with a 77-71 victory, which has seen the Hornets slip to third position on the ladder.
The Dolphins then took on the Tamworth Thunderbolts on Sunday, July 30 and secured a 83-71 victory.
Prior said the team brought their best to this game and were "good from the get-go".
"We were leading by seven or eight points by quarter time and were up by 20 points at halftime," he said.
The Dolphins were then able to push the lead out to 30 points after halftime before cruising through the remainder of the game, resulting in a "comfortable win".
"We were able to pull the pin a bit and run our bench players towards the end of that game," Prior said.
"It was a much better performance on Sunday."
The Dolphins are now setting their sights on finals, which will be held on August 26 and 27.
"Winning both games over the weekend is a great result, it brings the team into the top position," Prior said
"We can't be beaten for top spot now which is fantastic for our first season back in."
The team will now bypass the first round of finals and will progress straight through to the finals weekend at the end of August.
Two of the Dolphin's star players, Logan Myers and Harry Bates, will be departing the team next week after securing a contract with Central Maine Mustangs in America.
"Losing two of our key players is a challenge for us heading into finals," Prior said.
"From playing at the start of the season where the team were inexperienced, they've grown throughout the year.
"It is disappointing for us that they couldn't stay until finals, but getting that experience in America will be good for these two players."
Prior said over the next month the team will be focusing on getting into shape for finals.
"The team will have a bit of a break until finals now which will give them time to freshen up," he said. "Then we will have to do some heavier training and ramp that up in the weeks to come.
"We'll be focusing on getting ourselves organised and putting the work in so we can stay in shape."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.