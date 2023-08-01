Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie Dolphins retain top spot in the Waratah League ladder as finals approach

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated August 2 2023 - 1:16pm, first published August 1 2023 - 10:30am
The Port Macquarie Dolphins have retained the top spot on the Spalding Waratah Men's League basketball ladder after two wins over the weekend.

