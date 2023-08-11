Port Macquarie basketball prodigies Logan Myers and Harry Bates will fulfill a life-long dream next week when they leave the country to start their journey as college basketball players.
The duo will fly to America on Monday (August 14) to play for the Central Maine Mustangs.
While the young guns are busy packing their bags, Myers said it still hasn't sunk in yet.
"It doesn't really feel like we are moving away just yet, it's still a bit surreal to me," he said.
Their selection follows their involvement in the inaugural North Coast Basketball exposure tour that was held in April.
The duo, who represented the Port Macquarie Dolphins in the men's state league basketball competition this year, were part of a 10-player squad during the trip, led by North Coast Basketball coach Robert Linton.
During the exposure tour, the group travelled to Los Angeles and Las Vegas where they trialled with universities and junior colleges in California and Arizona.
Both players had interest from multiple schools and coaches, but the idea of living and playing at the same school was what motivated the players to sign at Central Maine.
"It was the best case scenario for us to sign with the same college," Myers said.
"It will be really good to have Harry next door to me. If I get homesick or something, it's good to know I've got someone from back home with me.
"It's good to also have someone in the team who knows how I play. We work well together on the court, so it will be good to bring that combination to the squad as well."
Bates said the exposure tour helped them chase their basketball dreams after getting recognised by colleges in America.
"The experience was really great in terms of understanding what it was like to play at a college level and knowing what to expect," he said.
"We already had interest from the school before the trip, but playing over there solidified their interest in signing us."
Bates said he was looking forward to meeting the rest of his teammates and starting the basketball season.
"They seem like a friendly team and they are big on team bonding, so I think it will be good to enter that environment," he said.
"It will be good to meet everyone and see what the living conditions are like, but I am most excited to meet the teammates and play basketball at a higher level."
Myers said he was relieved when he signed with the Mustangs.
"Getting over to America was the hardest part of the journey, so to know that we've secured that already and we're almost over there is very relieving," he said.
"It will be tougher and a little bit more physical over there, but I'm looking forward to it."
Myers said their experience of playing representative basketball will be useful in America.
"The people we will play in college will be a lot younger than the people we've played against here because the Dolphins are part of an open age league," he said.
"Hopefully, what we've learned from the last five years of playing with men, we can then take that with us to America when we play against teams who are less experienced and a lot younger."
Myers said he was looking forward starting the next phase of his basketball career.
"I still have a long way to go with basketball, but I am happy to have gotten this far," he said.
"It will be exciting to see where it goes from here."
