Port Macquarie News
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

NSW Senior State Cup: Port Macquarie hosts touch football festival

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated November 28 2023 - 10:55am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2023 NSW Senior State Cup will be Wayne Gleeson's first as Port Macquarie Touch Association president. Picture by Mardi Borg
The 2023 NSW Senior State Cup will be Wayne Gleeson's first as Port Macquarie Touch Association president. Picture by Mardi Borg

The biggest festival of touch football in NSW will return to Port Macquarie on Friday, December 1, as the region welcomes 6,000 people for the Senior State Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.