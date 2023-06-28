Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

Port Macquarie loses the bid to host NSW Junior state Cup for the next three years

By Newsroom
Updated June 28 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 5:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie has lost the bid to hold the Junior State Cup. Picture, file
Port Macquarie has lost the bid to hold the Junior State Cup. Picture, file

Port Macquarie has lost the bid to host the Junior State Cup Northern Conference for the next three years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.