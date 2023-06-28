Port Macquarie has lost the bid to host the Junior State Cup Northern Conference for the next three years.
NSW Touch advised Port Macquarie-Hastings Council (PMHC) of the decision on Wednesday, June 28.
Port Macquarie was one of several high-quality submissions being considered by NSW Touch, however it was ultimately the strength of the Dubbo bid - and its success in hosting the 2023 event - which meant Port Macquarie did not win the 2023-2026 contract.
NSW Touch announced last year that it was taking the tournament to Dubbo on a one-year deal, citing ongoing rain and persistent flooding challenges at Tuffins Lane Sporting Fields as major impediments to staging the event locally.
Pressure had been mounting on the NSW Touch Association for several years after the last two northern conference events had not been completed due to weather impacts on the venue.
NSW Touch Association general manager Dean Russell said in August last year the decision to move the event to Dubbo for 2023 was the "right decision".
"In my heart of hearts I know with what's gone on the last two years, for next year, it's the right decision," Mr Russell said at the time.
He also said moving the event for one year would allow council to "address some of those (drainage) concerns".
Port Macquarie Hastings Mayor Peta Pinson said while disappointing, the decision to move the event for the next three years was understandable.
She said pushing ahead with plans to address the drainage issues already cited publicly by NSW Touch, was paramount in recruiting the Junior State Cup back to Port Macquarie, and enabling other major sporting events to continue.
"It's no surprise that we have battled persistent and ongoing wet weather events over the past two years, which has severely impacted our playing fields, particularly the Tuffins Lane Sporting Precinct," Mayor Pinson said.
"Councillors resolved at our June meeting to investigate drainage design options at Tuffins Lane Sporting Fields, and I'm hopeful that this will lead to a practical solution of solving our wet weather woes.
"If we can, we'll be much better positioned to welcome touch, and other major sports events to Port Macquarie.
"Congratulations to Dubbo on their win, and I wish all our local juniors the very best for the next three years of competition."
