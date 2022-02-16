newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Port Macquarie has had a mortgage on the NSW State Cup touch football event for the last three decades which makes the next couple of months the most important time frame in the region's history. And with it comes, potentially, an enormous economic impact. New South Wales Touch Football general manager Dean Russell said they would like their discussions with Port Macquarie-Hastings Council to be "more advanced" on the cup's future - but insists it's not a standoff. The parties have come together following concerns raised by NSWTA after the last two Junior State Cup events were washed out. "The discussions are around the drainage issues at Tuffins Lane," Mr Russell said. "It's not a standoff. We've had 30 years working with council and both parties are really comfortable with each other and we know it might take a little bit of time. "I would like to see our talks be a bit more advanced, but I'm pleased the discussions have occurred and are ongoing." With the Junior State Cup tender again up for grabs following the 2023 event in Port Macquarie, as well as the Senior State Cup after this year's event, there are a number of other northern venues circling. Coffs Harbour, Lismore and Tamworth have previously fallen just short of Port Macquarie's tender, but their council's have been in constant talks with NSWTA. They want to know how they can pinch the event from under the Hastings' nose. "It's a sought after event," Mr Russell said. "Any time you bring that amount of people into a town or an area with an economic impact in excess of $3 million ... councils realise the value of the event. "They're not the only venues that are in the picture. There are other venues around the state who have expressed an interest and have been asking questions about what they need to do for when the tender comes up next." Mr Russell, however, insisted the tender process wasn't only about which location offered the most money. "It's not necessarily about who's going to give us the most amount of money, it's about a whole range of aspects and what the best fit for that event is for our members," he said. "It would be fair to say we copped our fair share of criticism from our members when we announced we were coming back to Port Macquarie. "It's a big job; it's not something you can press a button today and fix it tomorrow. There's a lot to consider and that's why we're happy discussions have started and all parties are happy to have those ongoing discussions." Port Macquarie-Hastings Council said in a statement they are having discussions with NSW Touch and the owners of the land regarding the Tuffins Lane fields and all conversations are taken seriously. "We value our long standing relationship with NSW Touch," the statement read. "Our key focus right now is putting our best efforts into hosting a successful Junior State Cup Northern Conference and Senior State Cup on February 25-27 and March 25-27 respectively."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/cdcfb77f-ab19-410e-ba08-b1ce1fb71fdf.jpg/r1126_818_5568_3328_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg