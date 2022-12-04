Three years after Anna Gleeson helped Port Macquarie take out the senior mixed NSW Senior State Cup, she was using her Midas touch to help the association claim another state title.
The Makos held on to register a nailbiting 4-3 grand final victory over Sharks Touch Football Club on Sunday (December 4) which handed the captain the second State Cup championship of her career.
Port Macquarie accounted for Newcastle City (6-1), Macksville (11-0 and 11-0), Sharks (2-0), Maitland (6-5) and then the Sharks in the decider to make it six wins from six starts.
Gleeson said it was a special victory.
"They're all special, but I've been playing with the majority of these girls for over 20 years, so to come through and win against a red-hot Cronulla side is next level," she said.
"I'm so incredibly proud of every single one of the girls."
The key to their success was in defence where they only conceded nine tries in 180 minutes of touch football.
It meant they could then unleash their attack.
"We knew if we could defend well we had a high level of players that can score tries and our defence won it," Gleeson said.
"Everyone had each other's back and it was just positive for the whole three days."
Gleeson acknowledged every player had a specific role and they all performed admirably.
"If those players do the hard yards, it makes it easier for our playmakers to shine and that's why we were so successful," she said.
Any thoughts of a retirement will be put to one side for at least another year.
"While ever I can still run around, I want to be out there with my mates and helping bring juniors through because {touch football gives you] friendships for life," Gleeson said.
"That's what it's all about and I'm super proud to be a Mako. It's a really bad day to be a beer."
And while the Makos' mixed open (8-4 loss to Wollongong) and senior mixed (a 4-3 extra-time drop-off loss to Newcastle City) both fell at the final hurdle, Gleeson said the future looked extremely bright for Port Macquarie touch football.
"[Senior State Cups] don't get any easier to win, but this year was great because all our Port sides really got behind each other and our club is really building," she said.
"It's really special to have three sides in a grand final so there's big things to come for our club."
