Two more people have been charged for their alleged involvement in the alleged murder of a 43-year-old Kendall man.
Emergency services responded to reports that a man had been shot at the front of a home along Batar Creek Road, Kendall around 6.40pm on Wednesday, November 22.
Members of the public commenced CPR prior to the arrival of paramedics, however the man, Paul Davy died at the scene.
Officers from the Mid North Coast Police District established a crime scene and detectives with the assistance of the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, commenced an investigation under Strike Force Holmesleigh.
Over the weekend, police arrested 39-year-old Coolongolook man Michael Nicholas Hatzigeorgiou on Saturday, November 25 and later apprehended North Haven residents Luke Willcockson, 37 and Ashley Louise Shields,27 on Sunday November 26.
Willcockson has been charged with allegedly murdering Mr Davy in Kendall between 6.30pm and 7.00pm on Wednesday, November 22.
Hatzigeorgiou and Shields have both been charged with concealing the alleged murder from authorities and allegedly had information which would have been of material assistance in securing the apprehension of the accused.
Hatzigeorgiou has also been charged with being an accessory after the fact to the alleged murder and for driving a motor vehicle during a disqualification period- prior offence.
None of the accused appeared before Port Macquarie Local Court and made no application for bail to Magistrate Georgina Darcy on Monday, November 27.
Magistrate Darcy tabled Shield's matter to December 13 for an election decision.
This means that the prosecution will decide whether they proceed with the matter at the Local Court or elect to go to a higher court.
Magistrate Darcy noted that although bail was not applied for and had been refused, Shields' could make a release application and could be relisted if providing a couple of days notice.
Willcockson and Hatzigeorgiou will next appear in Port Macquarie Local Court on February 8, 2024.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.