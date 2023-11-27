Port Macquarie News
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Two more people charged over alleged murder in Kendall

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated November 27 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:20pm
Police have arrested three people after a man was found dead outside a Kendall home. Picture by Joanie Clark/ file picture
Police have arrested three people after a man was found dead outside a Kendall home. Picture by Joanie Clark/ file picture

Two more people have been charged for their alleged involvement in the alleged murder of a 43-year-old Kendall man.

