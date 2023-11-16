Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

MP Leslie Williams slams government after Oxley Highway funding cut

Emily Walker
Ben Carr
By Emily Walker, and Ben Carr
Updated November 17 2023 - 9:32pm, first published 10:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Lake Road roundabout is a traffic congestion hotspot. Photo: Lisa Tisdell
The Lake Road roundabout is a traffic congestion hotspot. Photo: Lisa Tisdell

Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams has slammed the Australian Government's decision to scrap funding for an Oxley Highway intersection upgrade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.