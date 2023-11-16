Port Macquarie News
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Port Macquarie's Matt Bruce set to fight for Australian kickboxing title

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
November 17 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie's Matt Bruce is set to fight for an Australian kickboxing title. Picture by Mardi Borg
Port Macquarie's Matt Bruce is set to fight for an Australian kickboxing title. Picture by Mardi Borg

It's a goal Port Macquarie's Matt Bruce has been fighting towards for the past six years - to win an Australian title.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.