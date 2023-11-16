Port Macquarie News
Friday, 17 November 2023
Watch: Eastern Brown snakes entangled at Nobbys Beach

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated November 17 2023 - 8:35am, first published November 16 2023 - 5:00pm
Two Eastern Brown snakes were sighted entwined on Nobbys Beach, Port Macquarie. Picture by Fede Chiappetta
Two Eastern Brown snakes were sighted entwined on Nobbys Beach, Port Macquarie. Picture by Fede Chiappetta

Beach-goers were in for a shock when two Eastern Brown snakes were spotted at Nobbys Beach, Port Macquarie taking advantage of the warm weather.

