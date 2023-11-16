Beach-goers were in for a shock when two Eastern Brown snakes were spotted at Nobbys Beach, Port Macquarie taking advantage of the warm weather.
Port Macquarie Fede Chiappetta spotted the snakes while walking with his partner and dog on the beach on Thursday, November 16.
"We saw some people in that area and someone mentioned there were some snakes," he said.
"I was just curious to see what was happening."
Mr Chiappetta managed to get footage of the two Eastern Brown snakes, getting roughly two metres away from the entangled reptiles.
"They were quite a decent size," he said.
Local snake handler Stuart Johnson from Reptile Solutions was able to identify the two snakes and clarify that contrary to public reactions, the two snakes were not mating.
"Those are two males," he said.
"That behaviour where they're wrapping around each other is a behaviour known as male combat.
"They see who's the stronger and more dominant snake who will be the successor of any females on the home range."
It's not the first time that snakes have been spotted on Port Macquarie beaches as the weather heats up.
Mr Johnson said the snakes are more likely to be found on the sandy dunes instead of inland as they prefer the dry beach habitat.
The Eastern Brown snake is considered to be one of Australia's most deadly snakes.
Mr Johnson said that people should not approach the snakes and leave them alone if they see them.
"I'd just advise people to keep away from it and move on," he said.
For Mr Chiappetta, the snake sighting won't stop him from visiting Nobbys Beach.
"It's their habitat," he said.
"It's the same with sharks in the ocean.
"At the end of the day, it's their habitat and we are just visitors."
Mr Chiappetta had posted the video online to mixed reactions, with some comments suggesting the snakes be killed.
"Mate, come on and just let them be," he said.
"That's just nature and it's lovely when you see things like this in front of your eyes.
"This isn't something that happens everyday."
