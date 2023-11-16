Newman Senior Technical College students have had a dazzling evening to celebrate a very special milestone.
Students gathered at Panthers Port Macquarie for the Newman Senior Technical College Graduation Dinner that was held on Thursday, 2 November 2023.
It was a night of awards, colourful gowns and sharp suits as students celebrated their graduation.
This year, 114 students will be graduating from the school.
