Motorists can look forward to continued progress on planning for Oxley Highway intersection upgrades at Wrights Road and Lake Road with $4.5 million allocated in the NSW Budget.
Traffic congestion is an ongoing problem on the Oxley Highway.
Transport for NSW put forward concept options in mid-2021 with proposed improvements across a 9.5 kilometre stretch of the Oxley Highway at Port Macquarie.
Hundreds of community submissions were received in response to the improvement plans.
Three options were presented for the planned upgrades to the Wrights Road and Lake Road intersections.
Now planning is well underway on the Oxley Highway intersection upgrades at Wrights Road and Lake Road with $4.5 million to progress the design work among the Port Macquarie electorate big ticket items in the 2022-23 NSW Budget.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams said the Budget delivered continued investment across the electorate, and particularly with local enhancements for police, health, roads and education, which were all critically important to address our growing population.
Some $840,000 has also been included for continued planning for the construction of a full grade separated interchange at the Pacific Highway and Harrington Road.
"The redevelopment of both campuses of the Hastings Secondary College will continue with a further $23.7 million announced in the Budget," Mrs Williams said.
"The relocation of the helipad at Port Macquarie Base Hospital and additional carparking will progress with $9.7 million, as well as funding for a new police station for Port Macquarie."
The new police station site will be announced in the coming months.
"I am also looking forward to work starting on the $4.9 million upgrade to the Astronomy Science Centre in Port Macquarie as well as $32.9 million to enhance the delivery of ongoing biosecurity to protect the ecological values of Lord Howe Island, both of which equate to critical investment for tourism and the local economy," Mrs Williams said.
"The NSW Government is setting the stage for the state's prosperity, delivering a transformational budget that will secure a brighter future by offering steadfast support for families and businesses.
"The NSW Budget's blueprint for reform will create opportunities and help our community prosper.
"This Budget takes the lessons of COVID-19, fire and floods, and builds on a decade of responsible economic management to deliver a brighter future for the people of the Port Macquarie electorate."
