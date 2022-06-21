Port Macquarie News

NSW Budget: Funding to progress planning for Oxley Highway intersection upgrades at Wrights Road and Lake Road

By Lisa Tisdell
Updated June 21 2022 - 2:46pm, first published 8:00am
The Lake Road roundabout is a traffic congestion hotspot. Photo: Lisa Tisdell

Motorists can look forward to continued progress on planning for Oxley Highway intersection upgrades at Wrights Road and Lake Road with $4.5 million allocated in the NSW Budget.

