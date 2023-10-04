Port Macquarie News
Koala Conservation Australia celebrates 50 years

Emily Walker
Emily Walker
October 4 2023
The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, also known as Koala Conservation Australia, has celebrated 50 years of operation with past and present members gathering outside the hospital for the birthday celebration.

