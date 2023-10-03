Port Macquarie News
Mid North Coast Police suspend man's licence as part of long weekend traffic blitz

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 3 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 4:21pm
File photo.
A 41-year-old Mid North Coast man has had his licence confiscated after he was caught speeding over the long weekend.

