A 21-year-old man has been treated in hospital after he was stabbed six times during an alleged fight at Wauchope over the weekend.
About 10.30pm on Friday, September 29, emergency services were called to Rocks Ferry Reserve, Wauchope, following reports of a stabbing.
On arrival, officers from Mid North Coast Police District spoke with witnesses who said a man was stabbed during a fight with a male and female.
A short time later, a 21-year-old man attended Port Macquarie Base Hospital for the treatment of six stab wounds believed to be non-life-threatening.
Meanwhile, a crime scene was established at the reserve and investigations commenced into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
As inquiries continue, any witnesses or anyone with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
