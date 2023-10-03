Port Macquarie News
Man stabbed six times during altercation at Rocks Ferry Reserve, Wauchope

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 4 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 8:52am
The altercation took place about 10.30pm on September 29. Picture, Google Maps
A 21-year-old man has been treated in hospital after he was stabbed six times during an alleged fight at Wauchope over the weekend.

