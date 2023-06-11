Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Honour

King's Birthday Honours: Cheyne Flanagan receives OAM for service to wildlife and conservation

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated June 11 2023 - 10:45pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cheyne Flanagan has been recognised with an OAM for service to wildlife preservation and conservation. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
Cheyne Flanagan has been recognised with an OAM for service to wildlife preservation and conservation. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Caring for an injured wallaby joey in 1973 marked the start of Cheyne Flanagan's decades-long dedication to wildlife rehabilitation and conservation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.