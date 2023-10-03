Award winner Tracie Wood is a champion of vocational education.
The Lake Innes resident was named the NSW Vocational Student of the Year in the 2023 NSW Training Awards.
Mrs Wood said she was surprised and overwhelmed by the award.
"It is quite a big honour, and when you meet the other finalists and hear their stories, it's quite inspirational to be surrounded by such amazing people," she said.
Mrs Wood completed a Diploma of Project Management through BSI Learning which helped her progress her career with the Department of Communities and Justice.
The NSW Training Awards, presented by Training Services NSW, recognise excellence in vocational education and training.
The awards acknowledge exceptional achievements across categories that highlight the state's foremost vocational learners, trainers, employers and training providers.
Mrs Wood described vocational education as so important in developing skill sets and keeping people with that skill set in their local communities.
She's also keen to inspire others to consider vocational pathways.
Another winner in the NSW Training Awards, Enterprise and Training Company (ETC), has a strong presence in the region.
ETC was named the 2023 NSW Large Training Provider of the Year.
Port Macquarie is one of four key ETC training centres. Specialised programs to cater for the community's needs are delivered at Kempsey.
The not-for-profit, community-oriented company has more than 34 years' industry experience in employment, training and business services.
ETC's footprint extends from the Hunter to Bundaberg.
ETC's CEO Damon Munt said the company was thrilled to win the award.
"It highlights our organisation's passion and dedication to become a leader in the vocational education and training (VET) sector," Mr Munt said.
This is the first time ETC has won in the NSW Large Training Provider of the Year category after claiming the Small Training Provider honour three times.
ETC program manager for RTO (registered training organisation) Petah Russell reflected about the award win.
"We have expanded over the past 18 months, so it's a credit to the team," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.