Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Paige Hadley visits Port courts to help coach next generation

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
October 1 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layci Kearsey was one of the lucky netball players who met Swifts and Diamonds player Paige Hadley at the coaching clinics. Picture by Emily Walker
Layci Kearsey was one of the lucky netball players who met Swifts and Diamonds player Paige Hadley at the coaching clinics. Picture by Emily Walker

Around 180 young netball players took to the courts at the Port Macquarie Indoor Sports Stadium to meet and be coached some of the best players in the state and the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.