Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Hill Street senior social housing tenants to benefit from garden project

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated September 28 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Resident Peter Lewis, Steve Neale from Community Housing Limited and Botanic Gardens of Sydney's Brenden Moore pitch in to help plant the garden. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
Resident Peter Lewis, Steve Neale from Community Housing Limited and Botanic Gardens of Sydney's Brenden Moore pitch in to help plant the garden. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Vegetable patches and fruit trees are set to boost the health and wellbeing of senior social housing tenants and relieve the cost of living pressures at the same time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.