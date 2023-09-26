Port Macquarie News
Touchwood Flowers recognised at Australian Women's Small Business Champion Awards

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated September 27 2023 - 12:36pm, first published September 26 2023 - 4:45pm
Touchwood Flowers owner Ashley Sargeson displays the trophy for the Australian Women's Small Business Champion Awards florist category. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
Touchwood Flowers owner Ashley Sargeson displays the trophy for the Australian Women's Small Business Champion Awards florist category. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Touchwood Flowers has earned national recognition in an awards program that celebrates the achievements of women in small business.

