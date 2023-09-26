Touchwood Flowers has earned national recognition in an awards program that celebrates the achievements of women in small business.
The Australian Women's Small Business Champion Awards recognise outstanding small businesses owned by women across the country.
The Port Macquarie business won the florist category.
Touchwood Flowers owner Ashley Sargeson said she was a bit speechless in response to the award win.
"It is a huge honour," she said.
The awards attracted more than 3000 entries in a range of categories with the winners announced on Saturday, September 23.
Nine businesses were finalists in the florist category.
Mrs Sargeson's team from Touchwood Flowers, along with business coach Stacey Morgan, encouraged her to enter the business in awards.
This particular award program pays tribute to the work of women in small business.
She said the win brings recognition, builds morale and rewards the team for their hard work.
"It's also good motivation to keep improving," Mrs Sargeson said.
Mrs Sargeson attended the national presentation evening at Western Sydney Conference Centre at Penrith.
She said awards nights provide inspiration and motivation.
Mrs Sargeson has owned Touchwood Flowers for 18 years.
"I love working with like-minded women in this creative environment and also sharing the moments with all of our customers," she said.
"It is really beautiful to be part of people's lives on a regular basis.
"It is a big part of my life and a big part of who I am."
Mrs Sargeson thanked her team, customers and family for their ongoing support.
