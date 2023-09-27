Young netball players across the Port Macquarie-Hastings area are gearing up to be trained by some of the best players in the state and country.
Former NSW Swifts captain Abbey McCulloch is returning to Port Macquarie as part of her coaching business Per4orm Netball, to run coaching clinics from Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30.
"This is our third year and we're really rolling it out a bit bigger," she said.
"It's going to be a big weekend."
McCulloch will be joined by Per4orm co-creator and Swifts' training partner Laura Towell for specialised clinics on Friday, September 29.
But this year, McCulloch has also invited NSW Swifts and Diamond's player Paige Hadley to join the coaching clinic.
The World Cup champ will be providing training for the general skills clinic on the Saturday event.
Port Combined Netball Club president Linda Dewbery said that the club is really excited to have a current Swift, and Australian Diamond visiting them to run a training clinic.
"The buzz is still around from the Australian Diamonds World Cup win earlier this year," she said.
"Bringing a big name to town is exciting, not just for our players, but for our coaches and committee and even the parents."
Grants from Charles Sturt University and The Great Bank allowed the club to secure Paige for the clinic and subsidise the cost of the clinic for club members.
The clinic session have been immensely popular with young netball players.
"Being regional, we miss out on a lot of these fabulous opportunities that our metro counterparts enjoy," Ms Dewbery said.
"Our club has also been able to open this up to the clubs within our association and our neighbouring associations.
"Girls are cutting short their holiday, or leaving for their holiday after the session!"
The clinics at Port Macquarie, which started from a direct Instagram message have grown over the years and continue to provide valuable resource to local players.
McCulloch, who was in the area earlier this week for the Regional Academies of Sport's netball challenge, got to see the fresh talent from the Mid North Coast.
She said that academy games and travelling to regional areas are when she gets to see the local talent.
"There is 100 per cent potential here," she said.
"It's really exciting to see what is actually coming through because we don't want to miss them.
"But it's harder for them to break in because they are from regional areas [and] they don't get seen a lot."
Only a few spots are left for the clinic with two Saturday sessions already full.
Registered netball players can head to the Hastings Valley Netball Association's Facebook group for the registration link.
