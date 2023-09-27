Port Macquarie News
Paige Hadley and Abbey McCulloch to run netball coaching clinics at Port Macquarie

Emily Walker
Emily Walker
September 28 2023
Netballers Rylee Smith-Comber, Tallow Eady, Chloe Pamplin, Lily Fellowes, Milla Pieren are excited for the coaching clinics with former NSW Swift captain Abbey McCulloch. Picture by Emily Walker
Young netball players across the Port Macquarie-Hastings area are gearing up to be trained by some of the best players in the state and country.

Local News

