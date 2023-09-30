Commissioner Ian Cutmore vividly recalls the early years of The Salvation Army in Papua New Guinea.
It was 1956 when the then Lieutenant Cutmore arrived in Port Moresby. He stayed for 11 years.
Commissioner Cutmore's memories of his time in Papua New Guinea form the backbone of a newly released book, Not Weary Yet.
He was part of a two-strong team, along with Senior Major Keith Baker, who became pioneers of The Salvation Army in Papua New Guinea.
Commissioner Cutmore, speaking at the book launch, said there was a team of two to kick the ball into play and follow where the ball went because they felt that God would lead them.
"For me personally, soon after I arrived, I fell in love and I don't mean with Nancy," he said.
"That was later on, for which I am eternally grateful. I cannot speak highly enough of her commitment.
"I fell in love with the still war-torn and damaged country and especially in the war-damaged people. They still stay with me."
The Salvation Army name didn't help them with the task ahead, Commissioner Cutmore said.
"They had never heard of the Salvation Army, the local people, and they had enough of armies anyhow," he said.
Commissioner Cutmore said the older people wanted to rebuild after the war and the younger generation wanted change as they had caught a glimpse, because of the war, of another world out there.
"A group of them began to trust us, and in trusting us, they became what I would call the fathers of The Salvation Army in Papua New Guinea," he said.
Many of the group became Salvation Army officers.
Commissioner Cutmore initiated the book with Salvos Publishing.
The book concept was expanded to involve others who were part of The Salvation Army's Papua New Guinea journey in later years.
Not Weary Yet has five main authors and 15 other contributing authors.
Commissioner Cutmore wrote almost the first third of the book about his experiences in Papua New Guinea.
The book launch on Wednesday, September 27 coincided with Commissioner Cutmore's 90th birthday.
Commissioner Miriam Gluyas said Commissioners Ian and Nancy Cutmore are "heroes of the faith".
"Your influence will go from generation to generation to generation - it already has," she said.
The Cutmores live in Port Macquarie.
