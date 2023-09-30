Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Salvos pioneer in Papua New Guinea Ian Cutmore shares memories in new book

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
October 1 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Commissioners Nancy and Ian Cutmore at the book launch. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
Commissioners Nancy and Ian Cutmore at the book launch. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Commissioner Ian Cutmore vividly recalls the early years of The Salvation Army in Papua New Guinea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.