Images of an Eastern Brown snake taking up residence under a concrete path to Port Macquarie's Lighthouse Beach have spread far and fast.
More than 150,000 people checked out a Port News' video of the snake within days of the images being posted on September 17.
Such is our fascination and fear of one of Australia's most venomous reptiles.
Locals reported seeing two slithering out of the gap during the recent hot weather, and even erected their own makeshift warning sign.
The snakes resulted in multiple calls to Port Macquarie-Hastings Council.
"The warmer weather has contributed to an increase in sightings of snakes and naturally this has presented the opportunity for many inquiries to council," a council spokesperson said.
But as of Saturday, September 24, it appears the snakes have moved on.
It could be the cooler weather, the extra sand that's been built up around the entrance to their concrete shelter, or perhaps the extra signs that council has erected.
However, beachgoers are urged not to relax.
"We are advising people to be vigilant around our parks, gardens, reserves and open spaces, particularly at Lighthouse Beach where we have erected some signage at the entry and exit along the path near Watonga Rock, advising of the resident snake.
"This is a popular area for recreational swimming and dog walking, so please keep a close eye on your pets and children."
Snake handler Stuart Johnson from Reptile Solution was not surprised by the sighting.
"Port Macquarie will generally only spot Eastern Browns on the foreshore and around Lighthouse Beach, Rainbow Beach and the breakwall," he told our reporter Ellie Chamberlain.
"In the actual township and regional areas of Port Macquarie and Wauchope it's a species we don't see at all, just because those areas are a bit too wet."
The predicted hot and dry summer could change that.
For more information on snakes, please visit the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment website.
