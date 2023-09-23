Elizete de Oliveira was drawn to Australia to study English 12 years ago.
She says Australia is the best country in the world, and on Friday, September 22, Miss de Oliveira became an Australian citizen as part of a ceremony at Port Macquarie-Hastings Council chambers.
The ceremony welcomed 27 new Australians from 19 countries including France, Russian Federation, Philippines, Colombia, England, India, Finland, Samoa, Fiji, Kenya, Uganda, Namibia and Zimbabwe.
Miss de Oliveira, who was born in Brazil, said Australian citizenship is the most important thing in her life and is a game changer.
"It is very difficult to become an Australian citizen," she said.
"I feel free."
Miss de Oliveira also appreciates the country's beaches, weather and its people.
"The people are the most polite and friendly people in the world," she said.
Miss de Oliveira's friends Rob Dann and Colin Swadling watched on as she became an Australian citizen.
