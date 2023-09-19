Port Macquarie duo Andrew Tebbit and Ryan Kelly will be leaving the 2023 Invictus Games in Germany with a full heart and an array of medals in hand.
Kelly won gold medals in the men's 50-metre ISE category swimming finals in freestyle, backstroke and breaststroke
He also won silver in the 100m ISE freestyle and competed in seated volleyball and novice recurve archery
Though, Kelly's proudest moment was seeing his family cheering him on from the sidelines.
Kelly was joined in Dusseldorf by his parents Bruce and Kerrie, partner Brandi Cole, and sons Kai (10) and Koa (5).
He said in a statement that their presence meant the world to him.
"This past year has been a rollercoaster," he said. "I spent most of the first three months of the year in hospital so wasn't even sure I'd make it [to Germany], so having them here means everything to me."
His partner, Brandi, acknowledged the importance of Invictus to Ryan's recovery, particularly as he faced the loss of identity and transition back to civilian life after being medically discharged from the Navy.
"Ryan was facing a major life challenge and was struggling with it," she said.
"This [Invictus Games] came about and provided him with a very positive distraction and a place where he could be honoured for the 22 years he spent in the Navy.
"It allowed him to focus on something other than the negative things, and that's hugely important.
"We still have two girls at home, Quinten (10) and Cameron (7), and, while I know he wishes the whole family could have been here, I know it means the world to him that I and the rest of the family are here by his side."
His mum, Kerrie, said that the family's unconditional support and love boosted Ryan's spirits, especially during the down times.
"When he first went into the Navy it was the year of 9/11 and he was on the first ship that went across," she said.
"He had only just joined that year; he was so young, just out of school, but that's the reality check. That's what they sign up for.
"That's what Invictus has really promoted. Yes, this is an event for them, but it recognises that families and friends are behind them and each family has a story about how they've dealt with the challenges of a loved one's experience.
"With the issues Ryan has had this year, I didn't think we'd make it here, but I know it's very important for him that he has. Mentally, it's what he and the other competitors need."
Tebbit was a member of the bronze medal-winning mixed wheelchair rugby team, and claimed a silver medal in the indoor rowing 'IR7' one-minute sprint.
Tebbit, who participated in the games held at The Hague in April last year, said in a statement that this was his last Invictus Games appearance.
"Even if I were to be eligible for a third go, I wouldn't do it," he said.
"I am exhausted - doing two Games in consecutive years has been physically and mentally draining - but really it's because it wouldn't be fair on other people who need this experience more than I do."
Tebbit said that he will depart with a sense of accomplishment, satisfied in the knowledge he has achieved his personal goals.
"I'm going to leave knowing that the Invictus Games has done what it needed to do for me. I will be moving on to bigger and better things," he said.
Tebbit spent 15 years in the Australian Army working as a combat engineer, fire fighter and training to be an explosive ordinance disposal technician before being medically discharged in 2015.
He said his interest in the games was in hopes that it would change him.
"I didn't have a good experience on the way out and quickly declined mentally so once I got out I just wanted to disappear. I wanted to shut the military out of my life," he said.
"On top of that, my life was getting very stagnant and revolved around very similar sorts of things.
"I was hoping my involvement with the Invictus Games would allow me to open up a bit more and not be a recluse or a hermit.
It was an encounter with a Paralympian rather than a veteran that led to his Invictus journey.
"I heard from a Paralympian who just happened to live around the corner from me. I thought you had to know how to play the sports in order to get involved; I had absolutely no idea."
Yet, once Tebbit got a taste for wheelchair rugby through training sessions with the Australian Paralympic wheelchair rugby team, things changed.
"Getting involved with them, getting excitement from them, training with them - it sparked a fire within me.
"I got a sense of achievement out of playing; a purpose. Your mind goes elsewhere and you're solely focused on what you are doing in the moment.
"I enjoyed it because there's no time to feel sorry for yourself."
This has led to Tebbit trying his hand at other sports, like indoor rowing and cycling.
Swimming, running and entering triathlons and biathlons are also on his radar once he has recovered from further surgery on his leg in October.
"An implant in my leg has come loose and needs to be removed and I'm looking at getting another prosthesis, maybe even a running blade.
"I've already found a cycling and triathlon club in Port Macquarie. I've just got to get better at my swimming but once my leg is healed and I'm ready to go, I'll get stuck in."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.