The action is underway as talented young rugby league players showcase their skills in a tournament at Port Macquarie Regional Stadium.
Applause greeted players, referees and officials as they walked onto the ground on Saturday, September 23 for the opening ceremony of the Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League 15 Years Boys and 16 Years Girls National Championships.
Some 360 players are taking part in the championships, which culminates in a finals day on Friday, September 29.
Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League president Anthony Lanskey congratulated every player and official selected in the championships.
Lanskey said they liked to bring the championships to regional communities.
He said it was beneficial for players to visit somewhere they might not have been to and it was great for the Port Macquarie community to be able to host these young people, their families and the officials.
The event attracts more than 1000 people.
