A teenager has been injured in a mountain bike accident at Wayne Richards Park on Friday, September 22.
Six NSW SES members assisted to carry out the teenage boy from the mountain bike track to the ambulance.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics treated the teenager at the scene for arm and leg injuries after a call-out received about 11.30am.
The teenager was transported by road via ambulance to hospital.
It follows a separate incident on Sunday, September 10 when the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance to Port Macquarie to a boy injured after a mountain bike fall.
NSW Ambulance said the boy sustained facial, arm and back injuries.
Paramedics and the helicopter critical care medical team treated the boy at the scene before he was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital.
