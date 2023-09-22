Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Teenager injured in Wayne Richards Park mountain bike accident

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated September 22 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services on the scene after a mountain bike accident at Wayne Richards Park. Picture by David Heffernan
Emergency services on the scene after a mountain bike accident at Wayne Richards Park. Picture by David Heffernan

A teenager has been injured in a mountain bike accident at Wayne Richards Park on Friday, September 22.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.